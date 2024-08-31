News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Five-star Miraz helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 274

Five-star Miraz helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 274

August 31, 2024 19:27 IST
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz against Pakistan

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a five-wicket haul to dismiss Pakistan. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed five wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 274 on the second day of their rain-hit second Test at Rawalpindi on Saturday, after half-centuries by Shan Masood, Saim Ayub and Salman Agha.

Shadman Islam was batting on six and Zakir Hasan was on zero as Bangladesh reached 10 for no loss at stumps, seeking a strong reply in their bid to secure a 2-0 series victory after winning the first game at the same venue by 10 wickets.

 

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Miraz (5-61) and Taskin Ahmed (3-57) were the picks of the Bangladesh bowlers as they claimed timely wickets and controlled the run-rate after the opening day was lost to incessant rain and a wet outfield.

Taskin, drafted into the Bangladesh side after fellow pace bowler Shoriful Islam sustained a groin injury, bowled Abdullah Shafique with a swinging delivery in the first over of the day after the tourists won the toss and opted to field.

Pakistan’s Saim Ayub

IMAGE: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub contributed 58 runs to the team's total. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Pakistan recovered from that early setback and got to 99-1 at lunch, with Masood completing his 10th half-century, but the skipper did not last long when play resumed and was dismissed lbw by Miraz for 57.

With the 107-run stand for the second wicket ended, the Bangladesh bowlers grew in confidence as the day wore on and could have had more wickets but for some sloppy catching.

Pakistan’s Agha Salman

IMAGE: Pakistan’s Agha Salman scored 54. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Ayub was stumped for 58 a few overs later after coming down the track and missing the line of a flighted delivery from Miraz while Saud Shakeel, who was dropped at slip on one, perished after chopping one from Taskin back onto his stumps.

Having stemmed the flow of runs, Bangladesh removed the out-of-form Babar Azam for 31 before tea and Mohammad Rizwan for 29 shortly after to leave Pakistan in a spot of bother at 211-6.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood

IMAGE: Captain Shan Masood scored 57 runs from 69 deliveries. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Khurram Shahzad departed attempting a big shot and Mohammad Ali edged to slip as Miraz claimed his third and fourth victims late in the day before Ahmed removed Salman Agha for 54.

Miraz then had Abrar Ahmed stumped to cap off a fine bowling display for the tourists.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
