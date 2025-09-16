Konstas slams century as Australia A dominate Day 1

IMAGE: Sam Konstas slammed 109 from 114 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, putting on a dominating stand of 198 runs for the opening wicket with Campbell Kellaway. Photograph: ANI Photo

Opener Sam Konstas smashed a century to lead Australia's superb showing with the bat on the rain-hit Day 1 of the first unofficial Test match against India A at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Konstas slammed 109 from 114 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, putting on a dominating stand of 198 runs for the opening wicket with Campbell Kellaway, who hit a fluent 88 from 97 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes.

Konstas played in his natural attacking fashion, going after the bowlers with attempted reverse scoops and scoops. He got to his hundred with a six off spinner Tanush Kotian from 122 balls.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey got India A back with the wickets of Konstas and Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney (1) in the space of a few overs. Khaleel Ahmed trapped Oliver Peake leg before wicket for 2 as Australia slipped to 224/4, losing four wickets for 26 runs.

Cooper Connolly took charge, as he stroked a quickfire 70 not out, while Liam Scott was unbeaten on 45 to guide the visitors to 332/4 in 70 overs in the third session.

Shreyas Iyer-led India A's bowlers struggled as the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed and Kotian went for plenty of runs.