Promote Sanju! Fans Tell Gambhir

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has hammered three centuries in his last 10 T20I innings. Photograph: BCCI

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, who is yet to bat in the ongoing Asia Cup, has received support from his legion of fans.

Samson is clearly the toast of the town in Dubai, if videos going viral on social media are anything to go by. Fans, young and old, are vying for his attention with requests for photographs and autographs.

With Samson pushed to No. 5 in the batting line-up, fans are now call for his promotion up the order in the dead rubber final Group A match against Oman on September 19.

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 in India's opening game against the UAE and against Pakistan he was dismissed for just 10 runs.

Last week, former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed Samson's promotion to the opener's slot, saying: 'When you look at Samson's record for India in T20Is at the top of the order, even someone like Shubman (will be challenged.'

'He may come in for someone else, but I think Samson should be left alone. He is dangerous. He is lethal. He is a match-winner.'

Samson has hammered three centuries in his last 10 T20I innings. For India, his 42 match T20I career already boasts 861 runs at a blistering strike rate of 152.38, with three tons and two fifties. His best knock is a sparkling 111.

In IPL 2025, he piled up 285 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 140.39.