HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Promote Sanju! Fans Tell Gambhir

Promote Sanju! Fans Tell Gambhir

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 16, 2025 11:58 IST

x

Sanju Samson has hammered three centuries in his last 10 T20I innings.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has hammered three centuries in his last 10 T20I innings. Photograph: BCCI
 

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, who is yet to bat in the ongoing Asia Cup, has received support from his legion of fans.

Samson is clearly the toast of the town in Dubai, if videos going viral on social media are anything to go by. Fans, young and old, are vying for his attention with requests for photographs and autographs.

With Samson pushed to No. 5 in the batting line-up, fans are now call for his promotion up the order in the dead rubber final Group A match against Oman on September 19.

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 in India's opening game against the UAE and against Pakistan he was dismissed for just 10 runs.

Last week, former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed Samson's promotion to the opener's slot, saying: 'When you look at Samson's record for India in T20Is at the top of the order, even someone like Shubman (will be challenged.'

'He may come in for someone else, but I think Samson should be left alone. He is dangerous. He is lethal. He is a match-winner.'

Samson has hammered three centuries in his last 10 T20I innings. For India, his 42 match T20I career already boasts 861 runs at a blistering strike rate of 152.38, with three tons and two fifties. His best knock is a sparkling 111.

In IPL 2025, he piled up 285 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 140.39.

Sanju support tweet

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson support tweet

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Samson Is A Match Winner''
'Samson Is A Match Winner''
'Sanju good enough to bat at any number'
'Sanju good enough to bat at any number'
SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters
SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters
Shahid Afridi Slams Son-In-Law Shaheen
Shahid Afridi Slams Son-In-Law Shaheen
Asia Cup Viewers Fume Over Condom Ads
Asia Cup Viewers Fume Over Condom Ads

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Many Heads Of State Have Changed?

webstory image 2

Which 7 Countries Watch The Most TV?

webstory image 3

The Top 5 OTT Actresses

VIDEOS

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

Shocking Visuals: Cloudburst hits Dehradun, Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated1:56

Shocking Visuals: Cloudburst hits Dehradun, Tapkeshwar...

Kajol, Twinkle Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show 'Two Much'5:58

Kajol, Twinkle Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show 'Two...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV