Asia Cup Viewers Fume Over Condom Ads

Asia Cup Viewers Fume Over Condom Ads

REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
September 16, 2025 08:58 IST

The Asia Cup 2025 is in full swing, but it's not just the on-field action that's drawing attention.

SonyLIV, the official streaming partner, has found itself at the centre of controversy -- this time over its choice of advertisements during live matches.

During the India-Pakistan game, viewers expressed outrage on social media after being bombarded with condom and other sexually-themed ads. The timing, frequency, and nature of these ads during family-viewed cricket events have left fans deeply uncomfortable.

One user wrote on X, 'It is requested that condom advertisements may kindly be avoided during Asia Cup live-streamed matches, as such content makes parents uncomfortable when children are watching.'

Another wrote, 'Please stop showing the condom ads during Asia Cup cricket matches. It's embarrassing to watch with family.'

A third chimed in, 'Hey @SonyLIV, have you guys lost it all? Showing condom ads during live cricket matches -- what sense is that? Cricket is a household event in India. Kids watch it too. This is so cheap of you.'

'Request you to stop showing condom ads on Asia Cup matches. It's too frequent, making it awkward to watch with family. At least target it properly, not on TV.'

'Pathetic channel. Too many condom ads. You can't even watch a cricket match with family and kids.'

REDIFF CRICKET
