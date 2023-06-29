News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Agarkar parts ways with DC after throwing his hat in selection ring

Agarkar parts ways with DC after throwing his hat in selection ring

Source: PTI
June 29, 2023 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar relinquished his role as Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach. Photograph: BCCI

Ajit Agarkar, who is the frontrunner for the Indian chief selector's job, on Thursday relinquished his assistant coach's post in IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

With Agarkar's name in the reckoning, the BCCI might have to increase the annual remuneration of Rs 1 crore offered to the chairman of selectors and Rs 90 lakh for the other members of the panel.

Agarkar, as an assistant coach with DC and as a commentator, earns way more than current annual package of chief selector and hence, the BCCI will have to review the existing pay structure.

Agarkar is in the running for the top job as reported by PTI on Wednesday and subsequently, the news of him leaving the franchise made it clear that he will be seen sitting on the hot seat once national selection committee picks up the T20 squad for the tour of West Indies.

In fact, Delhi Capitals, confirmed that Agarkar will no longer continue as DC support staff along with former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

 

"You will always have a place to call home here. Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours," DC tweeted.

Agarkar had earlier appeared for an interview for the selector's post back in 2021 when Chetan Sharma from North Zone became the head of the panel.

In fact, Agarkar was pipped by his former Mumbai teammate Abey Kuruvilla, despite the fact that he had only one year of tenure left, having served as four years as junior selection committee chairman.

The 45-year-old former disciple of late Ramakant Acherkar was a way more decorated candidate who had applied with 191 ODIs, 26 Tests and four T20s under his belt.

However, it was learnt that erstwhile regime (2021) of Mumbai Cricket Association had a problem with his candidature and hence the BCCI didn't take his case.

Also inducting Agarkar would have prevented Chetan from becoming the chairman as he had solid backing from a section in the board.

It is understood that current MCA regime won't have a problem as it already has Salil Ankola in the roster.

The two other names that are in contention are Dilip Vengsarkar and Ravi Shastri but it couldn't be confirmed whether either one of them have applied for the  job.

In case of Vengsarkar, the issue is that he only has one year of tenure left. Vengsakar had been a chairman of selectors from 2005 September to 2008  and the maximum term is for four years.

The BCCI has this time relaxed the age cap of 60 years and also decided to do away with the convention of honouring the zonal system where five zones (North East not included currently) have a representation.

Hence, there is a possibility of having two selectors from the West Zone.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'No wonder I've got no hair'
'No wonder I've got no hair'
Sarfaraz should get an opportunity: Ganguly
Sarfaraz should get an opportunity: Ganguly
What Are Hardik-Natasa Up To?
What Are Hardik-Natasa Up To?
India getting a sweet deal on US drones, insists govt
India getting a sweet deal on US drones, insists govt
Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang's proposals cleared
Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang's proposals cleared
1 killed as unidentified rioters open fire in Manipur
1 killed as unidentified rioters open fire in Manipur
Need more chess events for women: GM Humpy
Need more chess events for women: GM Humpy

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Gayle calls for hefty paychecks for Indo-Pak WC clash

Gayle calls for hefty paychecks for Indo-Pak WC clash

Root Etches Name in Ashes History

Root Etches Name in Ashes History

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances