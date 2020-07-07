'Helicopter 7': Bravo celebrates Dhoni with new song

July 07, 2020 09:32 IST

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo has dedicated a new music video to teammate and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo released a new song dedicated to the former India skipper.

Titled 'Helicopter 7', Bravo dropped the song on his Twitter handle.

The song has super simple lyrics that highlight all of Dhoni's achievements in his career so far.

One of the verses goes: ‘MS Dhoni, number seven, MS Dhoni, number seven, all of Ranchi shouting Dhoni, all of India shouting Mahi, all of Chennai shouting Thala, MS Dhoni is a world-beater.

The video has incorporated some old footage of Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings’ dressing room, at training sessions, bonding with teammates’ children and signing autographs for young fans.

Dhoni and Bravo are team-mates at the Indian Premier League franchise.

Bravo has been with the CSK since 2011, playing 104 matches for the franchise, picking up 121 wickets. The all-rounder has also donned the Purple Cap (most wickets in IPL) twice (2013 and 2015).

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of Dhoni.