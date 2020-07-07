'Cheers to the Special No 7!'

Last updated on: July 07, 2020 11:15 IST

Wishes poured in from all quarters for former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday.

India captain Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram: “Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you (sic).”

Suresh Raina, who was a regular in the Indian team under Dhoni’s leadership also conveyed his wishes: "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of my favourite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for! The man who has always played with his mind and heart. His captaincy has not just been successful because of his decisions but also because of his faith in every member of his team! So cheers to our Special No. 7, who made winning as a habit. Thank you for all the inspiration @mahi7781 Bhai," Raina wrote on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend," Indian team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted.

“Many more happy returns of the day @mahi7781 , your love for silverware is well known by many and to win those trophies is going to be such a tough task for anyone in the near future. Have a great day and continue to inspire people. #msdhoni,” R Ashwin wrote on Instagram. On his Twitter handle he wrote: "Inspiration to his Army and Decimation to the Army beyond the Enemy lines. Couldn't find a better phrase to define @msdhoni, happy birthday Mahi Bhai, have a great day and continue to inspire all of us," Ashwin tweeted.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya tweeted: "Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni," Pandya tweeted.

"Happy birthday Mahi Bhai. I hope you have a wonderful and fantastic day. Thank you for being such an amazing human being. God bless you," spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.

"Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni," former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world (Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni," former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted.