Saker returns to boost England for Ashes 2025

Saker returns to boost England for Ashes 2025

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 18, 2025 12:18 IST

David Saker

IMAGE: A familiar figure in England's setup, David Saker previously served as fast-bowling coach from 2010 to 2015 and played a pivotal role in the 2010-11 Ashes triumph -- England's last series win in Australia. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images from the Rediff archives

David Saker has been appointed England's fast-bowling coach for the upcoming Ashes 2025 series against Australia.

Saker has been roped in with Tim Southee leaving to play in the ILT20 after the completion of the first Test of the series, which will be held at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Saker and Southee will jointly oversee England's preparations for the warm-up match against the Lions in Perth and the opening Test, after which Saker will assume full responsibility as bowling coach.

 

It has also been confirmed that Paul Collingwood, who missed the summer due to personal reasons, will not join the touring party, while the rest of the support staff remains unchanged.

A familiar figure in England's setup, Saker previously served as fast-bowling coach from 2010 to 2015 and played a pivotal role in the 2010-11 Ashes triumph -- England's last series win in Australia.

He has since returned for key assignments, including the 2022 T20 World Cup victory and both the Ashes and ODI World Cup campaigns in 2023.

The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season will begin from November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The opening match will run until November 25. The second Test, a day-night encounter, is scheduled from December 4 to 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Action will then move to the Adelaide Oval for the third Test, scheduled to take place from December 17 to 21. The fourth Test will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 25 to 29. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), scheduled to run from January 4 to 8.

