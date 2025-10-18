HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia's BIG reveal ahead of Ashes

Australia's BIG reveal ahead of Ashes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 18, 2025 10:35 IST

x

Steve Smith is set to lead Ausrtalia in the Ashes series if captain Pat Cummins fails to get fit in time

IMAGE: Steve Smith is set to lead Ausrtalia in the Ashes series if captain Pat Cummins fails to get fit in time. Photograph: BCCI

Steve Smith will lead Australia in this year's Ashes if regular Test skipper Pat Cummins fails to recover from his back injury, confirmed selection chair George Bailey.

The injury has ruled Cummins out of the white-ball series against India beginning with the first ODI in Perth on Sunday.

 

He is also unlikely to feature in the first Ashes Test, starting November 21 in Perth, and in that scenario former skipper Smith will captain Australia.

"If Pat doesn't play, Smudge (Smith) will captain. That's business as usual for us. That formula has worked," Bailey was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"Regardless of whether he's playing, Pat's keen to be around because if he's not playing he'll be rehabbing and getting ready and bowling, so he'll be with the team anyway.

"So that information flow and working together as captain and vice-captain will remain the same," he added.

Smith had returned to Australia from New York this week and had started batting at the nets at Cricket New South Wales headquarters the day after his arrival.

Smith will play the next two rounds of Sheffield Shield for NSW in Brisbane and Sydney.

"Steve landed and he was at Cricket NSW the next day batting. So he'll do his thing. We've tried to tailor everyone's prep to suit them and certain obligations around that, but very comfortably he'll be ready to go," Bailey said.

Pat Cummins

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Will India Take Revenge For November 19, 2023?
Will India Take Revenge For November 19, 2023?
'Cowardly Attack': Afghanistan Pull Out of Pakistan Series
'Cowardly Attack': Afghanistan Pull Out of Pakistan Series
PIX: Verstappen takes sprint pole at US GP
PIX: Verstappen takes sprint pole at US GP
'I Once Followed the CSK Bus...': Chakravarthy on MSD, SRK
'I Once Followed the CSK Bus...': Chakravarthy on MSD, SRK
'Longest Nine Weeks': Ex RCB player on cancer battle
'Longest Nine Weeks': Ex RCB player on cancer battle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Families Come Together For Diwali Event1:35

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Families Come Together For Diwali...

Drone visuals: People Throng Markets For Diwali Shopping1:12

Drone visuals: People Throng Markets For Diwali Shopping

Trump Welcomes Zelenskyy at White House1:02

Trump Welcomes Zelenskyy at White House

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO