Home  » Cricket » Saim hits maiden ton as Pakistan down Zimbabwe

Saim hits maiden ton as Pakistan down Zimbabwe

November 26, 2024 18:08 IST
Saim Ayub

IMAGE: Saim belted 17 fours and three sixes in a 62-ball 113 not out . Photograph: PCB/X

Saim Ayub hammered a swashbuckling century as Pakistan made short work of a modest target to beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday and square the three match one day international series.

Pakistan needed 18.2 overs to score 148-0 and ensure victory after Zimbabwe, who won the toss and chose to bat, were bowled out for 145 in 32.3 overs.

 

Spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4-33 and Salman Ali Agha 3-26 before Saim set about the home bowling in reply to take Pakistan to a comfortable win.

The 22-year-old brought up his first ODI ton in 53 balls, as he hammered the ball to all corners and finished 113 not out.

His opening partner Abdullah Shafique was content to play a supporting role and scored 32 not out.

The confident batting performance contrasted with Pakistan’s meek showing in Sunday’s opening clash when Zimbabwe won by 80 runs on the DLS method after rain brought play to an early close.

The third and final ODI is on Thursday, also in Bulawayo, before the two countries embark on a three-match Twenty20 series.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
