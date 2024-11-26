News
CT: Will Pak fans get to watch their fav Indian cricketers?

CT: Will Pak fans get to watch their fav Indian cricketers?

Source: PTI
November 26, 2024 18:06 IST
With BCCI adamant to have the Champions Trophy in hybrid mode, Pakistan fans may once again miss out on watching their favourite Indian cricketers live in action

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

The all-powerful board of the International Cricket Council will meet virtually on November 29 to finalise the much-delayed schedule of the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan in February-March next year.

 

The cause of the delay has been India's refusal to play in Pakistan considering the tense relations between the two countries. India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The BCCI wants the tournament to be played in a hybrid model with India games scheduled in a third country, something that its Pakistani counterpart has not agreed to thus far.

"The ICC board will meet on November 29 to discuss the Champions Trophy schedule," an ICC spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday.

The crucial virtual meeting takes places two days before BCCI secretary Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman on December 1.

Shah and other board members would be keen to resolve the matter before the new regime takes over.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
