News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar pays tribute to nurses, says grateful for everything they do

Tendulkar pays tribute to nurses, says grateful for everything they do

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 12, 2021 17:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the nation's nursing staff on the occasion of 'International Nurses Day', saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise their value more than ever.

The country is currently in the grip of a deadly second wave of the pandemic, recording more than 3 lakh cases daily.

 

"Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren't well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy International Nurses Day," tweeted Tendulkar.

Along with his tweet, Tendulkar also posted a picture of three nurses, who are serving the needy in Makunda hospital, which is in a remote part of Assam, bordering Mizoram and Tripura.

Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27 and then had to be hospitalised for a brief period, before he returned home on April 8.

He donated Rs one crore to help support COVID-19 relief work across the country and also pledged to donate plasma help assist the treatment efforts.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of English social reformer Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. 

Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad saluted the real warriors on International Nurse Day.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Kings wrote: "To the silent heroes who work tirelessly and serve fearlessly. We are indebted to you. #InternationalNursesDay #SaddaPunjab."

SRH wrote: "Comment with a to show gratitude towards our heroes on #InternationalNursesDay. #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL teams, players donate for COVID-19 relief efforts
IPL teams, players donate for COVID-19 relief efforts
WATCH: What Virat said after jab
WATCH: What Virat said after jab
How BCCI can reschedule IPL 2021
How BCCI can reschedule IPL 2021
Delhi govt vs Bharat Biotech over Covaxin supply
Delhi govt vs Bharat Biotech over Covaxin supply
Here's how Dravid created solid talent pool for India
Here's how Dravid created solid talent pool for India
Sunny Leone has a REQUEST FOR YOU!
Sunny Leone has a REQUEST FOR YOU!
Selling in index majors drag Sensex down 471 pts
Selling in index majors drag Sensex down 471 pts

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

India's pace trio get vaccinated

India's pace trio get vaccinated

KP tweets in Hindi, prays for India

KP tweets in Hindi, prays for India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use