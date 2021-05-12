Tendulkar pays tribute to nurses, says grateful for everything they do

Source:

Edited By:

May 12, 2021 17:02 IST

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the nation's nursing staff on the occasion of 'International Nurses Day', saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise their value more than ever.

The country is currently in the grip of a deadly second wave of the pandemic, recording more than 3 lakh cases daily.

"Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren't well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy International Nurses Day," tweeted Tendulkar.

Along with his tweet, Tendulkar also posted a picture of three nurses, who are serving the needy in Makunda hospital, which is in a remote part of Assam, bordering Mizoram and Tripura.

Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27 and then had to be hospitalised for a brief period, before he returned home on April 8.

He donated Rs one crore to help support COVID-19 relief work across the country and also pledged to donate plasma help assist the treatment efforts.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of English social reformer Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad saluted the real warriors on International Nurse Day.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Kings wrote: "To the silent heroes who work tirelessly and serve fearlessly. We are indebted to you. #InternationalNursesDay #SaddaPunjab."

SRH wrote: "Comment with a to show gratitude towards our heroes on #InternationalNursesDay. #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy."