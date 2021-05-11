News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KP tweets in Hindi, prays for India

KP tweets in Hindi, prays for India

By Rediff Cricket
May 11, 2021 19:54 IST
IMAGE: A COVID-19 patient waits to be allocated a bed at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi, April 22, 2021. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Kevin Pietersen has frequently reiterated his love for India.

The former England captain and full-time pundit was a member of the commentary team for IPL 2021.

On Tuesday, KP tweeted in Hindi to express solidarity with India during the deadly second wave of COVID-19 that has ravaged the country.

Kevin Pietersen

'I may have left Indian shores, but I am still thinking about a country that has showered me with lots of love and affection,' KP tweeted in Hindi.

'Please stay safe. This too shall pass, but you'll have to be careful.'

Kevin Pietersen

Last week, KP tweeted another message for the COVID-19-affected country: 'India - it's heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering!'

Rediff Cricket
