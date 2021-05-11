KP tweets in Hindi, prays for India

May 11, 2021 19:54 IST

IMAGE: A COVID-19 patient waits to be allocated a bed at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi, April 22, 2021. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kevin Pietersen has frequently reiterated his love for India.

The former England captain and full-time pundit was a member of the commentary team for IPL 2021.

On Tuesday, KP tweeted in Hindi to express solidarity with India during the deadly second wave of COVID-19 that has ravaged the country.

'I may have left Indian shores, but I am still thinking about a country that has showered me with lots of love and affection,' KP tweeted in Hindi.

'Please stay safe. This too shall pass, but you'll have to be careful.'

Last week, KP tweeted another message for the COVID-19-affected country: 'India - it's heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering!'