Varun Aaron bids emotional farewell to cricket

IMAGE: Varun Aaron reflected on his two-decade-long journey. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Varun Aaron/Instagram

Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron announced his retirement from ‘representative cricket’ on Friday, bringing an end to a career marked by raw pace and unwavering determination.

The journey of the speedster, which began in 2011, saw him emerge as one of India's most promising fast bowlers.

Aaron first captured headlines during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Gujarat, where he clocked an astonishing 153 kph. In a nation yearning for genuine pace, Aaron's raw speed and aggressive bowling style quickly set him apart.

His impressive performances earned him a place in the India Emerging Players squad that toured Australia in 2011. This pivotal experience paved the way for his inclusion in the Indian ODI squad for the series against England.

While he did not get to make his debut during that series, his moment arrived later that year with his ODI debut in October, followed by his Test cap in November.

Announcing his retirement via an Instagram post, Aaron reflected on his two-decade-long journey, "For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket."

Expressing gratitude towards those who supported him throughout his career, Aaron added, "This journey wouldn't have been possible without God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff, and fans. Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries. This was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy."

Aaron's career, though hampered by injuries, left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. In nine Tests, he claimed 18 wickets, while his nine ODIs yielded 11 scalps. Despite limited opportunities, he remained a significant figure in Indian cricket during his time.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the BCCI, JSCA, Red Bull, SG Cricket, and MRF Tyres for their invaluable support throughout his career.

Aaron's final appearance in competitive cricket came during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he picked up 2/29 for Jharkhand against Goa. Looking ahead, he wrote, "As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am."

Aaron also made a significant impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing various franchises including Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans. He amassed 44 wickets in 52 IPL matches.