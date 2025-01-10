SKY Worships At Shirdi Ahead Of Series

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty worship at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust/Instagram

India's T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty worshipped at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.

A video of their visit, shared by the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Instagram, shows the couple entering the temple premises and offering prayers in the sanctum sanctorum.

The caption of the post simply reads, 'Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav visited Shri Saibaba Samadhi.'

Suryakumar will lead India in a five game T20I series against England, beginning on January 22. The series marks his return to action after successfully guiding India to a 3-1 victory against South Africa in the previous T20I series in November 2024.