Dhoni's IPL 2025 Auction New Look

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made a surprising change to his signature look, trading in his iconic long hair for a modern side-fade hairstyle.

His new appearance, , unveiled by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, sent fans into approval/disapproval mode.

The 43 year old's sleek new cut, featuring blonde streaks and a sharp fade, is a stark contrast to his previous, more flamboyant, look.

Aalim Hakim shared a photo of the cricketer's new look on Instagram, captioning it, 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The One And Only Our Thala.'

The image quickly went viral.

As Dhoni's future in the IPL remains uncertain, his new hairstyle has added to the excitement around his career.