Sachin extends condolences to bereaved Piyush Chawla

Source: ANI
May 11, 2021 13:26 IST
Piyush Chawla and Sachin Tendulkar were teammates at the 2011 World Cup

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been left "heartbroken" following the demise of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla. Piyush's father passed away on Monday due to COVID-19 complications.

 

"It's heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush's father. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to him and his family & praying that God gives them all the strength to help endure this loss," Tendulkar tweeted.

Piyush mourned the demise of his father and said life won't be the same without him as he lost a "pillar of strength".

Mumbai Indians -- Piyush's Indian Premier League (IPL) team -- also sent out the condolence message for the veteran spinner.

The last few days have been sad for the Indian cricket fraternity as Rajasthan Royals' young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya also lost his father due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister last week. The Bengaluru-based cricketer's mother had passed away due to COVID-19 in April.

