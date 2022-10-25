News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA, Zimbabwe feel umpires played spoilsport, not rain

SA, Zimbabwe feel umpires played spoilsport, not rain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 25, 2022 00:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa's Mark Boucher

IMAGE: Mark Boucher is eager to play, even in the rain. Photograph: ANI Photo

Denied by persistent showers, South Africa coach Mark Boucher suggested his team was better off with a no result in the first round of the T20 World Cup, instead of being knocked out by rain in the knock-outs again.

Set a target of 80 in nine overs by Zimbabwe, which was revised to 64 in seven overs after a brief rain interruption in their opening T20 World Cup match, South Africa were cruising at 51 for no loss in three overs, with opener Quinton de Kock going strong at an 18-ball unbeaten 47.

Rain, then, came in their way, as it did in the 1992 World Cup semifinals and the 2003 World Cup, leading to the match being called off.

 

"Yes, we haven't had a good history with rain. But rather have it happen in the first game when we're still in control of what we can do," Boucher said at the post-match press conference.

The start of the match was delayed by more than two hours causing it to be reduced to a nine-overs-per-side affair.

Play resumed after a brief interruption one over into South Africa's innings, but once it began to rain again, umpires Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough decided to call off the match with South Africa 13 runs away from completing their chase under the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Boucher said his side were keen to carry on playing, with the team on the verge of victory.

"We're here to play a World Cup, and we wanted to play. It seemed like both captains wanted to play at the start. If you look at the game before (at the same ground, between Bangladesh and the Netherlands), the field was pretty wet as well. The bottom line is players don't make those decisions. The officials are there to make those decisions."

Boucher said if Zimbabwe were in their position, they would have also wanted to continue playing.

"We were in a very good position. So if we walk away from this game thinking we were hard done by and whether the game should have taken place or not. If Zimbabwe were in our position they would have wanted to carry on playing,"

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton said his side shouldn't have even bowled a ball and slammed the conditions at the Bellerive Oval, saying they were unsafe and ridiculous".

"I understand the need to try and get these games (played) for the public and the people watching on TV, and the need to try and play and get a result in slightly inclement weather," Houghton said.

"But I think we overstepped that mark in this game. I thought there were four or five overs where we should have come off. I don't think we should have even bowled a ball, to be fair. But the umpires are the guys making those decisions out in the middle, and they seemed to think it was fit to play. I disagree with them but there's not much I can do off the field. The rain had got so heavy at one stage, it was ridiculous. For most of the evening, it was misty with mizzle, but it got to the stage where we could hear it thumping on the roof in the dugout,"

"To me, that's no longer mizzle and drizzle. That's time to get off the field. I don't think the conditions were right to carry on playing," he added

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Noah Sadaoui dazzles in his ISL debut at FC Goa
Noah Sadaoui dazzles in his ISL debut at FC Goa
ISSF World: India grab 2 more medals in Cairo
ISSF World: India grab 2 more medals in Cairo
Racists have no place in a football stadium: Vinicius Jr
Racists have no place in a football stadium: Vinicius Jr
Russian athlete stripped of 2012 Olympic gold
Russian athlete stripped of 2012 Olympic gold
Shakhtar FC suggests Ukraine should replace Iran at WC
Shakhtar FC suggests Ukraine should replace Iran at WC
South Africa's T20 World Cup records
South Africa's T20 World Cup records
After 2 yrs, Diwali celebrated without pandemic fear
After 2 yrs, Diwali celebrated without pandemic fear

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Russian athlete stripped of 2012 Olympic gold

Russian athlete stripped of 2012 Olympic gold

Shakhtar FC suggests Ukraine should replace Iran at WC

Shakhtar FC suggests Ukraine should replace Iran at WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances