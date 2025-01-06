SA thrash Pakistan to seal 2-0 series win

IMAGE: South Africa players celebrates. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa made light work of a modest target of 58 to claim victory against Pakistan by 10 wickets at a sun-bathed Newlands on Monday, wrapping up the series 2-0 inside four days of the second and final Test.

Pakistan had held up the home side’s victory charge with a second innings score of 478 having been asked to follow on, their effort led by captain Shan Masood's fine 145 on a docile wicket.

But South Africa chipped away at the wickets and boosted by their first innings score of 615, reached their victory target without the loss of a wicket and in 7.1 overs with David Bedingham 44 not out from 30 deliveries.

South Africa had already claimed their place in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15.

They have now won their last seven Tests in a row, their second best ever run of victories behind a nine-game winning streak between 2002-2003.