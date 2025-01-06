HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia's mind games forced Rohit's shocking exit?

Australia's mind games forced Rohit's shocking exit?

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2025 16:44 IST

x

Australia's tactics to break down Rohit Sharma were successful: Kerry O'Keeffe

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's decision-making had come under intense scrutiny and eventually ‘opted out’ of the fifth and final Test Sydney. Photograph: Star Sports/X

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wilted under the traditional Australian tactic of mentally breaking down the opposition captains during the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said former spinner Kerry O'Keeffe.

India lost the five-match series 1-3 and Rohit made just 31 runs from three Tests at an average of 6.20.

 

“They couldn't bring down (Jasprit) Bumrah. He was too good. But then the baton was passed to Rohit Sharma and they brought him down straight away, to the extent that he withdrew from the final Test,” O'Keeffe told Fox Sports.

“So that's a tactic they seem to want to do if they can, if they can break the skipper and make him anonymous, it empowers them,” he added.

It may be recalled that former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath used to make pre-series predictions as how many times he will dismiss the opposition captain and it often worked against the likes of ex-England skipper Michael Atherton.

Bumrah led India in the first Test at Perth in the absence of Rohit, who stayed back in India for the birth of his second child.

India won the match by 295 runs. The 37-year-old Rohit took over from Bumrah in the second Test in Adelaide, but his personal form and the team's fortunes went south from that point.

Eventually, Rohit “opted out” of the fifth and final Test Sydney with Bumrah returning to guide the side.

The 75-year-old further validated his point saying the Aussies could not dominate Ajinkya Rahane during the 2021-22 series which India won.

“They couldn't get Ajinkya Rahane the last time and he won the series,” he said.

O'Keeffe, who played 24 Tests and two ODIs for Australia, said Australia had employed a similar strategy against captains of other visiting teams.

“But if you look at the captains they've brought down in recent times, Sharma. Tick. Shan Masood with Pakistan. It was three-nil. Kraigg Brathwaite, it was one-all, but they were on top of Kraigg.

“They went to New Zealand and brought down Tim Southee, winning two-nil,” O'Keeffe added.

The leg-spinner also said veteran batter and former India skipper Virat Kohli had become “bunny” of pacer Scott Boland in the series.

After a hundred in Perth, Kohli was dismissed repeatedly poking outside the off-stump and ended the series with 190 runs at an average of 23.75. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Lack of depth in bowling reserves leaves India exposed
Lack of depth in bowling reserves leaves India exposed
Australia debacle exposes India's Bumrah dependence
Australia debacle exposes India's Bumrah dependence
'I Was Just Getting Bumrah'd'
'I Was Just Getting Bumrah'd'
Did India Mismanage Bumrah's Workload?
Did India Mismanage Bumrah's Workload?
Will ICC adopt a new system for Test cricket?
Will ICC adopt a new system for Test cricket?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

122,355 Condoms In India's Top 9 NYE Qcom

webstory image 2

Golden Globes 2025: The Highlights

webstory image 3

Kapil Dev: 10 Fascinating Facts

VIDEOS

'Shades of Zaheer Khan', Tendulkar highly amazed by the bowling of a village girl7:27

'Shades of Zaheer Khan', Tendulkar highly amazed by the...

Did the police slap Prashant Kishor before his arrest- Watch the Video1:30

Did the police slap Prashant Kishor before his arrest-...

Shivalaya Park: Maha Kumbh's unique 'Waste to Wonder' attraction with replicas of 12 Jyotirlingas2:23

Shivalaya Park: Maha Kumbh's unique 'Waste to Wonder'...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD