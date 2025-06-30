Run-machine Rishabh Pant on cusp of another record

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored twin centuries in the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds last week. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could join a list of legends like Don Bradman, Rahul Dravid and Brian Lara with another century at Edgbaston during the second Test against England.

Pant continued his red-hot Test form, slamming entertaining, counter-attacking and stroke-filled twin tons -- 134 and 118 -- during the first Test, in vain, as India failed to defend the target of 371 runs and lost by five wickets at Headingley, Leeds.

The swashbuckling left-hander has a solid record in England, with 808 runs in 10 Tests and 19 innings at an average of 42.52, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score is 146.

The last time he played at Edgbaston back in July 2022, he smashed a counter-attacking 146 in 111 balls, with 19 fours and four sixes, and his partnership with Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 416 from a troublesome situation of 98/5. India lost the match as England successfully chased down the 378 set by them.

Now, if Pant scores another century at Edgbaston, he will join Bradman, Australia's Warren Bardsley, Dravid, Lara, Australia's Charles George Macartney and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell as the seventh visiting batter to score centuries in three successive Tests in England.

He will be only the second Indian after Dravid to repeat the feat after 23 years, who slammed 115 at Nottingham, followed by148 at Leeds and 217 at The Oval.

The latest visiting batter who pulled off this feat was Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell, who smashed 108 at Lord's, 190 at Nottingham and 109 at Leeds.

After breaking a slew of records in the opening Test at Leeds, Pant will look to own the series by scoring another ton and entering annals of history.

The second Test commences from July 2.