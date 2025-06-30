Wimbledon PIX: Sabalenka survives heat and Branstine

IMAGES from Day 1 of 2025 Wimbledon Championships played at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Monday.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Canada's Carson Branstine. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine on a sweltering Court One to get her quest for a first Wimbledon title up and running with a 6-1, 7-5 win on Monday.

With the thermometer soaring above 30 degrees Celsius, the Belarusian turned up the heat early to win the opening five games.

But Branstine, who juggles her time between the tennis courts and working as a model, earned loud applause when she got on the scoreboard and although Sabalenka eased to the first set, the second was an intense duel of fierce baseline rallies.

Sabalenka, seeded one at Wimbledon for the first time, usually overpowers her opponents with the sheer force of her game, but Branstine had firepower of her own.

The Canadian powered down several big aces as she stayed ahead in the second set but Sabalenka sensed her chance at 5-5 and broke serve by forcing her opponent to net a forehand.

Sabalenka wrapped up the win with a solid hold.

Kartal gets British Wimbledon charge off to flying start

IMAGE: Britain's Sonay Kartal in action during her first round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The biggest British assault on Wimbledon for 41 years got off to a great start on Monday when Sonay Kartal upset 20th seed and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 2-6 6-2.

British tennis is enjoying a buoyant period, and although Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu are making most of the headlines, there are 23 Britons in the men's and women's singles this week, the most at Wimbledon since 1984.

Seven qualified directly through their top-100 world rankings, U.S.-based collegiate player Oliver Tarvet came through qualifying, and a further 15 players were handed wildcards.

Raducanu, the biggest draw for the locals, takes on fellow Briton Mimi Xu, one off three teenage British wildcards in the draw, later on Number One Court.

Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Kartal were all in the top 50 last week, the first time three British women were ranked that highly since 1986.

Kartal got things going on a sun-drenched Court Three on Monday morning but struggled to find her range in the early games and quickly trailed 4-1. She finally gave the crowd something to cheer when she broke back for 4-5, and then spiritedly held serve.

Latvian Ostapenko, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2018 and quarter-finalist last year, was losing her range and Kartal broke again before serving out for the set.

The crowd lapped it up, but Kartal’s quality immediately dropped off in the second set and Ostapenko, who beat the Briton in straight sets at Eastbourne last week, did not have to work too hard to take it 6-2.

Then it was Ostapenko's turn to lose her form, making some horrible errors amid regular chuntering at the crowd, as Kartal, 23, broke in the opening game and surged into a 5-0 lead.

Ostapenko finally stopped the rot but 51st-ranked Kartal held her nerve and served out impressively to take the decider 6-2.

Fourth seed Draper, one of 13 Britons in the men’s draw, is the biggest home hope since Andy Murray and kicks off his campaign against Argentine Sebastian Baez on Tuesday.

British qualifier Tarvet enjoys dream Wimbledon debut

IMAGE: Britain's Oliver Tarvet celebrates after winning his first round match against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

British qualifier Oliver Tarvet enjoyed a dream Wimbledon debut with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Switzerland's Leandro Riedi and things could get even better for the 21-year-old with a likely Centre Court clash against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz next.

Tarvet, who came through three rounds of qualifying, thrilled a packed crown around Court Four with a majestic display to outclass fellow-qualifier Riedi.

Second-round losers are guaranteed 99,000 pounds ($135,000)in prize money, but because Tarvet is still a student at the University of San Diego he will miss out on a potentially career-changing windfall.

Because of his amateur status, the world number 719 will be entitled to only $10,000 plus any expenses he incurs.

Although that will hurt in the short term, such was the quality of Tarvet's game that he looked destined for a rapid rise in the rankings and he will likely turn professional after his final year of study in California.

Tarvet was the only British player to survive the qualifying tournament, joining 22 other home players in the singles draws, 14 of them wildcards.