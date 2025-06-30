HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Archer leaves England squad ahead of 2nd Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 30, 2025 18:51 IST

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer was added to England's Test squad last week. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England fast bowler Jofra Archer missed Monday's training session at Edgbaston due to a family emergency but is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday ahead of the second Test against India.

The pacer, who had missed the opening Test, was added to the England squad for the five-match series last week.

 

"Men's fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be joining the England Test squad for today's training session at Edgbaston, Monday 30 June, due to a family emergency. He is expected to rejoin the squad tomorrow, Tuesday," the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) said on Monday.

Archer, who has struggled with elbow-related injury to his bowling arm over the last several years, last played in a Test more than four years ago against India in Ahmedabad.

The second Test is scheduled to begin in Birmingham from Wednesday.

England lead the series 1-0.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
