HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No surprises in England team for 2nd Test vs India

No surprises in England team for 2nd Test vs India

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 19:58 IST

x

England go unchanged at Edgbaston

England's captain Ben Stokes speaks with bowler Chris Woakes. Despite Woakes taking just one wicket in the opening Test, he has been retained in the team

IMAGE: England's captain Ben Stokes speaks with bowler Chris Woakes. Despite Woakes taking just one wicket in the opening Test, he has been retained in the team. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

England have named an unchanged team on Monday for the second Test against India, set to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, with fast bowler Jofra Archer remaining sidelined.

The England and Wales Cricket Board retained the lineup that secured a five-wicket win at Headingley to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

 

Archer, who was added to England's Test set-up last week for the first time since 2021, missed training on Monday due to a family emergency, British media reports said.

The 30-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pant no threat to this England bowler
Pant no threat to this England bowler
Wimbledon PIX: Sabalenka survives heat and Branstine
Wimbledon PIX: Sabalenka survives heat and Branstine
Archer leaves England squad ahead of 2nd Test
Archer leaves England squad ahead of 2nd Test
Neeraj seeks Federer's fluidity, Sachin's superpower
Neeraj seeks Federer's fluidity, Sachin's superpower
Chappell backs 'best spinner since Warne' for 2nd Test
Chappell backs 'best spinner since Warne' for 2nd Test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kalyanji-Anandji's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

A Pot Of Assam Tea: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

How Ronaldo Became Richest Footballer Ever

VIDEOS

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises; Salal dam gates opened2:25

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises;...

Priyanka Chahar sizzles at Mid-day Showbiz Icon Award0:51

Priyanka Chahar sizzles at Mid-day Showbiz Icon Award

Nepal Celebrates 'Paddy Day' with Mud, Music and Tradition2:12

Nepal Celebrates 'Paddy Day' with Mud, Music and Tradition

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD