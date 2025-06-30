No surprises in England team for 2nd Test vs India

England go unchanged at Edgbaston

IMAGE: England's captain Ben Stokes speaks with bowler Chris Woakes. Despite Woakes taking just one wicket in the opening Test, he has been retained in the team. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

England have named an unchanged team on Monday for the second Test against India, set to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, with fast bowler Jofra Archer remaining sidelined.

The England and Wales Cricket Board retained the lineup that secured a five-wicket win at Headingley to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Archer, who was added to England's Test set-up last week for the first time since 2021, missed training on Monday due to a family emergency, British media reports said.

The 30-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.