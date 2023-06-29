News
Royals to offer lucrative multi-year contract to Buttler?

Royals to offer lucrative multi-year contract to Buttler?

Source: PTI
June 29, 2023 12:11 IST
IMAGE: Jos Buttler has been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals line-up since 2018. Photograph: BCCI

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals is all set to offer a lucrative multi-year contract to England's limited over skipper Jos Buttler, British newspaper 'Telegraph' reported on Thursday.

With most of the IPL franchises owning part or full stakes in various private T20 leagues, there is an imminent threat to game's current structure with fears that a lot of top international players might forego their central contracts to sign football club-like deal with a singular club (franchise) to appear in various tournaments.

According to 'The Telegraph', RR is trying to tie Buttler down to longer-term deal but the offer is yet to be formally tabled and it is also not clear if the cricketer will sign the deal.

"England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals," the report said.

 

"It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and it’s unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal."

It is a multi-million-pound deal though the exact amount is unknown.

Buttler has proved to be a run-machine for RR, having scored five tons and 18 half-centuries in 71 matches since joining them in 2018.

Buttler also plays for Paarl Royals, which is also owned by Rajasthan Royals, in the SA20. RR also own Barbados Royals in Caribbean Premier League.

The proliferation of T20 league has impacted international cricket with franchises offering long-term contracts to top players.

In the past months, there have been talks of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians offering a multi-year contract to England star pacer Jofra Archer, who could play just 5 games for them due to injuries since being bought for Rs 8 Crore in 2022 auction.

If a player signs a long-term contract, then the international cricket boards, in future, might need to seek permission from the private franchises to get their services for national duty.

Source: PTI
Rishabh Pant: 'Second D.O.B :- 05/01/23'
ODI World Cup: India's full schedule
A big one's around the corner, feels in control Warner
Dharmendra's Cryptic Message To Hema...
Vedanta may sell copper plant in TN for Rs 4,500 cr
Why Don't These Banks Have A Chairman?
Adani's investing Rs 20,000 cr to expand city gas
