It's do or die for India, but Jamil upbeat ahead of Singapore tie

With just two points from three games and placed third place in the group, India have no room for error as only the top team can advance.

IMAGE: Subhashish Bose at a India training session at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Monday. Photograph: AIFF

The Indian football team's hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 hang by a thread but India's Head Coach Khalid Jamil believes in being positive ahead of their crucial return-leg match against Singapore at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.

In what is a must-win game, coach Jamil has called up Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Subhasish Bose and midfielder Lalengmawia Apuia Ralte to the squad.

With veteran Sandesh Jhingan suspended, the inclusion of Bose and Apuia will significantly bolster India's squad as the former brings leadership and composure to a defence that struggled under pressure in Singapore.

"We required them (Bose and Apuia) because we don’t have extra left-backs and he’s (Sandesh Jhingan) suspended. Apuia deserves to be back because of his experience. I’ve seen him play his last game in the IFA Shield, and I think this is the right time for us to use his services," said India's Coach Khalid Jamil at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Apuia, meanwhile, can strengthen the midfield with his ability to control possession, dictate the tempo with proper coordination between defence with attack, and India would also bank on the home advantage.

India's path in Group C has become precarious following a 1-1 draw in Singapore on October 9.

Rahim Ali's 90th-minute equaliser rescued a point for a 10-man Indian side, after Ikhsan Fandi had put the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time.

The result lifted India to third place in the group with just two points from three games, trailing Hong Kong and China, who top the table with seven points, and Singapore, who have five.

IMAGE: India coach Khalid Jamil with defender Pramveer Singh at the pre-match press conference on Monday. Photograph: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

Bangladesh remain at the bottom with a solitary point. With only the top team advancing, India's margin for error has almost disappeared.

"They (Singapore) are a good side and are difficult to beat. But this time we are playing on our home ground and we'll try to get a positive result," Jamil said.

For the Blue Tigers to stay in the race, they must win all three remaining matches, hoping that Hong Kong, China earn no more than four points from their last two games and that they can beat the group leaders by more than one goal in their encounter to top them on head-to-head.

Victory over Singapore in the return leg will be crucial, as it could allow India to finish ahead of the visitors, even if they win their other matches.

A slip-up against Singapore or Hong Kong, coupled with a Bangladesh win over Hong Kong, could effectively end India's campaign with two games still to play.

But India are banking on their 12th man for the game.

"We are fully expecting the local fans to come out in numbers and support India. This is our country, and we need everyone’s support. We would love to have all the support we can get."