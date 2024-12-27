Rohit's Nightmare Continues: 22 Runs in 4 Innings

IMAGE: The pressure is mounting on Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Rohit Sharma's woes with the bat continued at the Boxing Day Test, falling for just 3 runs in the second over of India's innings.

Rohit's dismissal came from a loose shot off Pat Cummins, as he attempted a tentative half-pull to a short-pitched delivery that held up on the surface.

His lack of intensity and conviction was evident during his brief five-ball stay at the crease, adding to his dismal series tally of just 22 runs across four innings (3, 6, 10, and 3).

The decision to move Rohit back to the top of the order -- after earlier opting to bat in the middle order to accommodate K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- did little to change his fortunes.

India's reshuffled batting lineup in Melbourne came after Shubman Gill was dropped, but Rohit's inability to make an impact raised fresh questions about his form and contributions to the Test team.

Rohit's poor run of form has compounded India's woes in the series.

Since missing the first Test in Perth, where Jasprit Bumrah led India to a commanding 295 run victory, Rohit's return has coincided with a decline in India's performances.

The hosts posted a massive 474 run total at the NCG, with 143 runs coming in the first session on Day 2.

India's bowlers looked hapless as Australia dictated terms. Former India coach Ravi Shastri did not mince words in his criticism, 'All the way, Australia. I think India ran out of ideas. There is absolutely no doubt about that. Australia came in with a game plan -- don't lose any wicket in the first 45 minutes and score 50-60 runs. They were 311 for 6. Their first aim would have been 350. But, the rate at which they scored runs, it made their job far easier,' Shastri said on Friday.

Sunil Gavaskar was equally critical of India's bowling performance, particularly the handling of the new ball. Only Jasprit Bumrah managed to shine, while Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep failed to deliver.

'Pretty ordinary bowling. If you have to bowl a bouncer, you get it around the helmet's badge and not around the waist. I'm very disappointed, I'm sorry. This new ball has been wasted. Akash Deep has been all over the place. He has wasted the new ball by bowling way outside off stump. The Indians have also been sloppy in the field.'