Home  » Cricket » Team India don black armbands to honour Manmohan Singh

Team India don black armbands to honour Manmohan Singh

Source: PTI
December 27, 2024 07:40 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma during Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia at MCG on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian cricket team sported black armbands on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia to honour former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi.

Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday after losing consciousness at his home owing to age-related ailments. He was 92.

 

"The Indian team is wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect in the memory of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away," the BCCI said in a statement.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma during Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia at MCG on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Singh, also a renowned economist, was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
