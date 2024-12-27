PICS: Steve Smith hits ton as Australia pile on the runs

Images from Day 2 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the MCG on Friday.

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates completing his century on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India at the MCG on Friday. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Steve Smith reprised his role as India's tormentor-in-chief by scoring a record 11th century against the nation on Friday, driving Australia to an imposing 454-7 at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was also among the runs, the tailender falling for 49, as he and Smith combined for a potentially decisive 112-run partnership after resuming on 311 for 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Having scored a drought-breaking 101 in the third Test in Brisbane, Smith was unbeaten on 139, with Mitchell Starc on 15 at the break.

India's bowlers had taken four wickets after tea on a scorching Day 1 to check Australia's advance but they let the game drift in cooler, overcast conditions on the second morning.

Smith and Cummins were barely tested as they racked up 60 runs by the drinks break, smashing the second new ball around the ground.

IMAGE: Steve Smith reacts after bringing up his 35th Test hundred, his 11 against India. Photograph: ICC/X

Smith brought up his 34th Test century, and second for the series, with a crisp, off-drive for four off Nitish Kumar Reddy.

India quick Mohammed Siraj's miserable Test continued as runs piled up from his bowling and home fans jeered when he was inserted into the attack or fielded the ball.

Siraj, cast as India's villain since giving Travis Head a send-off in the Adelaide Test, sent two bouncers soaring over Rishabh Pant's gloves for five byes each.

IMAGE: Steve Smith bats on Day 2. Photograph: ICC/X

Hooked for six and smacked for four in successive balls by Smith, Siraj finished the session still wicketless in the Test at the cost of 115 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja alone gave Indian fans some cheer when he denied Cummins a fourth Test half-century, the Australia paceman well-caught by Reddy in the covers when swinging for the fences.

India's relief was shortlived, though, as Starc kept the scoreboard ticking over, smashing Bumrah for a six over the long-on fence.

India's players wore black armbands as a tribute to the nation's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday at the age of 92.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1, with the final Test to come at Sydney.