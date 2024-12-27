News
Home  » Cricket » Kohli Defies Pitch Intruder, Boos

Kohli Defies Pitch Intruder, Boos

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 27, 2024 09:59 IST
Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground took an unexpected turn when a pitch invader stormed onto the field, making a direct dash toward Virat Kohli.

In a brief but dramatic encounter, the invader attempted to hug the 36-year-old batting superstar. Kohli, caught off guard, momentarily wrapped an arm around the intruder before security personnel intervened swiftly and escorted him off the field, ensuring the game resumed without further disruption.

 

SEE: Pitch invader hugs Virat Kohli. Video: Kind courtesy Tanuj Singh/X

Virat Kohli

The incident came amid an already electrified atmosphere at the MCG. Kohli, a focal point of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, had become a lightning rod for boos from the Australian crowd following a heated shoulder clash with 19-year-old Australian debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1.

Despite the pitch invasion and the hostile reception from sections of the crowd, Kohli remained unfazed.

Virat Kohli

REDIFF CRICKET
