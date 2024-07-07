News
'Rohit will captain India in Champions Trophy, WTC Final'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 07, 2024 13:55 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma poses with the ICC World Cup Trophy in Barbados. Photograph: BCCI/X

After winning the T20 World Cup title, India will look to triumph in the World Test Championship final and the ICC Champions Trophy next year, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday.

 

Shah confirmed that Rohit will captain India in the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February-March next year and the WTC Final, which will be played at Lord's in June 2025.

India ended their title drought in ICC tournaments following their thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados recently.

"I want to congratulate the Indian team on winning the T20 World Cup. Our next target is the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy. I have

full confidence that under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma we will emerge champions in both the tournaments," Shah said on Sunday.

Interestingly, India are yet to confirm if they will participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year, which is being held for the first time since 2017.

Thanks to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the cricket-mad countries play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India were allowed to play all their matches in Sri Lanka under what the organisers called a "hybrid model". India said they did not get permission from their government to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year.

Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) is revamping Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the 2025 Champions Trophy and has proposed hosting the tournament between Feb. 19 and March 5.

India have finished runners up in both editions of the ICC WTC Final held so far, in 2021 and 2023.

REDIFF CRICKET
