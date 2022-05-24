News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Umran Malik gets a surprise visitor on his return home

Umran Malik gets a surprise visitor on his return home

Source: PTI
May 24, 2022 23:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday evening met the pace sensation Umran Malik in Jammu and said the government will take care of his training and other facilities.

Umran, who received his maiden call-up for the national team for the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against South Africa starting June 9, reached his Jammu residence Monday after taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A large number of enthusiastic youngsters visited him at his Malik Market residence during the day and clicked selfies with him. He was also seen waving at the crowds from the balcony of his house.

Umran has picked up 21 wickets in 13 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but it's his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour that has caught the imagination of all and sundry with calls for his immediate selection in top-flight cricket.

“The whole country is proud (of Umran). The government will take care of his training and other facilities,” the Lt Governor told reporters outside his house after meeting the cricketer, nicknamed ‘Jammu Express'.

Asked whether the government will provide him a job, he said “there is a provision in the sports policy and whenever he wishes the government will provide him this opportunity.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What BCCI chief Ganguly said on Rohit, Kohli's form...
What BCCI chief Ganguly said on Rohit, Kohli's form...
I will definitely be around IPL next year: De Villiers
I will definitely be around IPL next year: De Villiers
IPL Eliminator: Kohli's return to form a worry for LSG
IPL Eliminator: Kohli's return to form a worry for LSG
Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat
Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat
Waqf Board seeks nod for namaz in Qutab complex
Waqf Board seeks nod for namaz in Qutab complex
IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals
IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals
Singla sent to 3-day police remand on graft charges
Singla sent to 3-day police remand on graft charges

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

My IPL 2022 Dream Team

My IPL 2022 Dream Team

IPL 2022 is one of

IPL 2022 is one of "happiest IPL seasons" for Ashwin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances