Rohit slams IPL records: 7000 runs, 300 sixes!

Rohit slams IPL records: 7000 runs, 300 sixes!

May 31, 2025 01:50 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma joined Virat Kohli as the only players to go past the 7000-run mark in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indian's veteran batter Rohit Sharma became only the second batter to surpass the 7000-run mark in IPL during his match-winning half-century against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator match in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday.

Rohit, who smashed 81 off 50 balls to play a pivotal role in MI's 20-run win, joined Virat Kohli as the only players to go past the 7000-run mark in the IPL.

Rohit, who has captained MI to five IPL titles, has now amassed 7038 runs from 271 matches at a strike rate of 132, including two centuries and 47 half-centuries. Kohli is the leading run-getter in the history of IPL with 8618 runs from 266 matches at a strike rate of 132, with eight centuries and 63 fifties.

This season, Rohit has been a consistent performer for MI, scoring 410 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 150, including four fifties.

 

The veteran opener, who struck nine fours and four sixes against Gujarat Titans, also added another major record to his name as he crossed the 300-six mark in the IPL.

With 302 sixes from 271 matches, Rohit is second on the all-time list, behind Chris Gayle, who smashed 357 sixes in 142 IPL games.

