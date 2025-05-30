HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » When Modi Met IPL Teen Prodigy

When Modi Met IPL Teen Prodigy

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 30, 2025 15:35 IST

x

Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets PM Narendra Modi at the Patna Airport on Thursday

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Patna airport on Friday, May 30, 2025. Photographs: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a heartwarming encounter with 14-year-old cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his parents at Patna airport.

'At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,' the prime minister tweeted.

Vaibhav hails from the north Bihar district of Samastipur.

Representing Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2025, Suryavanshi was a breakout star for the franchise.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father Sanjeev greet the PM 

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father Sanjeev Suryavashi greet the PM.

In just seven matches, the teenager stacked up 252 runs to his name, including an explosive 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28.

Vaibhav hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred now stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history.

He broke several records along the way and is tied with Murali Vijay for hitting 11 sixes, the most sixes by an Indian in an IPL innings.

PM Narendra Modi chats with Vaibhav Suryanshi and his parents Sanjeev and Aarti

IMAGE: Modi chats with Vaibhav and his parents Sanjeev and Aarti Suryavanshi.

The teen prodigy ended his season with a 33-ball 57 against ghe Chennai Super Kings in their final group encounter on May 21.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Suryavanshi a fantastic attraction for the sport'
'Suryavanshi a fantastic attraction for the sport'
Brands Begin To Circle Around Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Brands Begin To Circle Around Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Suryavanshi touches Dhoni's feet after stellar knock
Suryavanshi touches Dhoni's feet after stellar knock
'Absolutely insane!': Tendulkar, Lara hail Vaibhav!
'Absolutely insane!': Tendulkar, Lara hail Vaibhav!
He's 14. Smashed IPL 100. Now in India U-19 for England
He's 14. Smashed IPL 100. Now in India U-19 for England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Least Walkable World Cities: Mumbai 7th

webstory image 2

What Is Atherosclerosis: 8 Factors That Bring It On

webstory image 3

9 Ancient Cave Temples Of India

VIDEOS

IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches PM Modi's feet at Patna airport1:49

IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches PM Modi's feet...

'I was preparing for JEE, NDA came as a blessing': Cadet Harsimran Kaur1:17

'I was preparing for JEE, NDA came as a blessing': Cadet...

In a first, 17 women cadets take part in NDA's Passing Out Parade3:56

In a first, 17 women cadets take part in NDA's Passing...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD