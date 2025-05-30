When Modi Met IPL Teen Prodigy

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Patna airport on Friday, May 30, 2025. Photographs: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a heartwarming encounter with 14-year-old cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his parents at Patna airport.

'At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,' the prime minister tweeted.

Vaibhav hails from the north Bihar district of Samastipur.

Representing Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2025, Suryavanshi was a breakout star for the franchise.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father Sanjeev Suryavashi greet the PM.

In just seven matches, the teenager stacked up 252 runs to his name, including an explosive 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28.

Vaibhav hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred now stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history.

He broke several records along the way and is tied with Murali Vijay for hitting 11 sixes, the most sixes by an Indian in an IPL innings.

IMAGE: Modi chats with Vaibhav and his parents Sanjeev and Aarti Suryavanshi.

The teen prodigy ended his season with a 33-ball 57 against ghe Chennai Super Kings in their final group encounter on May 21.