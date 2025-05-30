IPL PIX: Bairstow, Rohit fire Mumbai Indians to 228

Images from the IPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2025 Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma rode his luck to make a stroke-filled 81 after Jonny Bairstow made instant impact on his Mumbai Indians debut, propelling the five-time champions to a daunting 228/5 against a sloppy Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator match in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday.



On a surface which had less grass compared to the one used on Thursday, Mumbai Indians decided to bat first and the batters ensured the team goes into the break with an upper-hand.



Titans dropped three crucial catches -- two of Rohit, who made most as he stroked 81 off 50, and one of Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20) – while coming up with another ordinary effort with the ball in the knockout fixture.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit was dropped twice in the Powerplay as Gerald Coetzee dropped him at fine leg and Kusal Mendis' GT debut went all awry when he bungled a regulation take behind stumps off Mohammed Siraj.



Bairstow, who came in as the replacement for Ryan Rickelton, went after the GT bowlers in the Powerplay as he smashed 47 off 22 to give MI the momentum in the early overs.



The out-of-favour England batter, who joined the mighty MI days after collecting back-to-back fifties in county cricket for Yorkshire, took his chances early on and was well rewarded.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan takes the catch to dismiss Naman Dhir off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna. Photograph: BCCI

He targeted Titans' best pacer of the season, Prasidh Krishna, plundering him for 26 runs in the fourth over of the innings that included three sixes. The first hit was a pull that comfortably sailed over square leg fence before picking the pacer for a clean hit down the ground.



Rohit too got into the act when spinner Sai Kishore was introduced inside the Powerplay. The former captain employed the sweep shot to perfection to collect two fours and a massive six to take his team to 79 for no loss in six overs -- MI's best Powerplay score of the season.

IMAGE: Sai Kishore celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Most batters prefer to see out Rashid Khan but having found his rhythm, Rohit even went after the star Afghanistan spinner. He first went for the inside out aerial drive before slog sweeping Rashid for a six. At 113 for one in 10 overs, Mumbai Indians looked unstoppable.



When Suryakumar joined Rohit in the middle, boundaries continued to flow. India's T20 captain welcome Gerald Coetzee into the attack with couple of sixes, one a pull shot before he cut the next for the same result.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

The confidence of the top-order also rubbed off on Tilak Varma (25 off 11) who has had a off season by his standards. He smashed three sixes in quick time before falling to Siraj.

Skipper Hardik Pandya picked Coetzee for couple of sixes in the final to push the total past 225. Considering Mumbai Indians' formidable bowling unit, Titans have a real task at hand.



The Gujarat Titans' bowlers took a real thrashing as they conceded a 220-plus total for the third match in a row.