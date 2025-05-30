HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah eager for England challenge

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 30, 2025 16:42 IST

This will be Bumrah's third Test tour of England. 

Jasprit Bumrah

World No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah is looking forward to testing himself once again in England's seam-friendly conditions as India prepares for their upcoming five-match Test series. The tour begins with a warm-up game on June 13, followed by the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 20.

"Playing in England is always a different challenge," Bumrah told former Australia captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 cricket YouTube channel, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo
"I always love bowling with the Dukes ball," he said.

"But I don't know how much the Dukes ball is doing right now because there's always constant changes to the ball. But the weather, the swinging conditions. And then when the ball becomes soft, there's always a challenge. So I always look forward to playing in England," he noted.

Bumrah, who has already impressed in English conditions, sees the Dukes ball as a key component in the series. However, he pointed out that the biggest challenge for bowlers will be once the ball softens -- a phase when maintaining control becomes more difficult.

This will be Bumrah's third Test tour of England. In his previous eight matches (excluding the 2021 World Test Championship final), he has taken 37 wickets at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 51.9 , he has been effective with the Duke ball.

Speaking about the team's fast-bowling arsenal, Bumrah expressed confidence in the depth of the pace unit. Alongside him, India's squad includes Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh -- all capable of making a serious impact.

"They're playing an interesting style of cricket which is interesting because I don't really understand it too much," Bumrah said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.
"But as a bowling unit, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra-aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and get wickets," he added.

The five Tests will be played over a span of 46 days, from June 20 to July 4, across five iconic venues, Leeds, Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester, and The Oval. Given the intensity and tight schedule, Bumrah may not be available for all five matches.

