Rohit out of isolation after testing negative

Rohit out of isolation after testing negative

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 03, 2022 18:25 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma missed out on playing the rescheduled fifth Test against England as he tested positive for COVID-19. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

India captain Rohit Sharma is finally out of isolation after having tested negative for COVID-19 and will be available for the first T20 International against England in Southampton on July 7.

 

The 35-year-old all-format captain missed out on playing the rescheduled fifth Test against England as he tested positive on the second day of the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire.

"Yes, Rohit has tested negative and as per medical protocols is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today's T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of first T20I," a senior BCCI official said.

As per medical protocol, any player, who is out of quarantine, needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it is functioning post COVID-19.

The Indian team was desperate to play Rohit but he tested positive thrice before the game day and hence India had a new captain in Jasprit Bumrah.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

