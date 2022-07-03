PIX: Fans have a blast on rain-marred day at Edgbaston

IMAGE: Indian fans pose for a picture with the national flag before play commences on Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Saturday, was marred by rain, but despite a truncated proceedings there was no shortage of entertainment for the large crowd that turned up.

The players, ground staff and security guards obliged.

Only 38.5 overs were bowled, but these few overs fans saw Ravindra Jadeja's score a hundred (104 off 194 balls), India's captain Jasprit Bumrah excel with bat and ball (31 off 16 balls and 3/35) and the security guards 'perform' whenever the ropes were used to draw out water from the wet outfield.

IMAGE: It's fancy dress time for these fans during the first rain-break. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Rain interrupted the day's play thrice and super soppers and ropes were used to dry the outfield to make it fit for play to resume.

The third rain interruption was the biggest one; it was heavy and the fans were not too happy because of the several interruptions.

IMAGE: A fan entertains with his trumpet. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

But, then, things got a bit interesting as the groundsmen worked tirelessly to dry the field. While soaking water from the outfield using the rope one of the security guard's feet got stuck and he fell down. That was enough to amuse the fans.

The groundsmen carried on, taking several rounds.

IMAGE: The covers come on during a rain break. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

From thereon, the four security guards standing in different directions of the field kept jumping whenever the rope came towards them. The fans loved it! Whenever the rope would come closer to the guards, they would start cheering.

IMAGE: Fans wearing the Union Jack sing in the stands. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Bumrah held sway with a mesmerising all-round performance, which included a world record feat with the bat and an incisive spell with the ball as India seized complete control of the Test, reducing England to 84 for 5 by stumps.

Having put up a commanding 416 in their first innings, India have a lead of 332 runs going into Day 3.