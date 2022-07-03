PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 3, Edgbaston

Images from Day 3 of the rescheduled fifth and final Test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow hits out during Day 3 of the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India pacer Shardul Thakur more than made up for dropping a regulation skier by dismissing Ben Stokes but Jonny Bairstow took the attack back to the opposition camp with an unbeaten 91 to steer England to 200 for six at lunch on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test.

Stokes (25) and England's man of the moment Bairstow added 66 for the sixth wicket before Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah produced a moment of inspiration on the field, taking a diving screamer off Thakur's bowling to dismiss his opposite number.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli exchanges words with Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The dismissal couldn't have come at a more opportune time for India after an attacking field seemed counter-productive as seven boundaries came between overs 33 and 36.



Infact, in a spell of 10 minutes, Stokes was dropped twice, first by Shardul, who couldn't latch on to a skier when the English skipper had shimmied down the track only to mistime it.



The second chance was off the delivery before the dismissal when he flat-batted Shardul straight to Bumrah at mid-off and to everyone's horror, he missed a regulation catch.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

But instead of being discreet, Stokes did a repeat act only to find that the Indian skipper holding on to a much tougher chance.



For Bairstow, who seemed to be struggling during the final hour on second day, did play and miss during the first 20 minutes.



Former India skipper Virat Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his repeated plays and misses and the England batter wasn't someone to take the stuff lying down.

IMAGE: India pacer Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Post that altercation, Bairstow started chancing his arms as he played a lot of lofted shots over mid-off and clipped a few towards midwicket boundary.



While Thakur got the prized scalp of Stokes, Bairstow did hand him some harsh punishment with a ramp shot followed by a square drive.



There was also a regal pick-up pull for maximum off Mohammed Siraj's bowling.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur drops the catch of Ben Stokes off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

There were two more sixes off Thakur's bowling as the session belonged to England with Bairstow smashing 12 fours and two sixes in his 113-ball knock.



Bairstow, who was batting on 13 from 61 balls, staged a stunning counter-attack smash 78 from the next 52 balls as England smashed 116 runs in 18.3 overs for the loss of one wicket in the morning session, which finished 15 minutes early because of rain.