News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Bumrah's all-round show floors England at Edgbaston

PHOTOS: Bumrah's all-round show floors England at Edgbaston

July 03, 2022 00:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England were reeling on 84/5 at stumps on Day 2, 332 runs behind and needing 133 to avoid follow-on, replying to India's first-innings 416.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley during Day 2 of the fifth Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah blitzed England with the bat and then blew away their top order with the ball to put India in a strong position in the rescheduled fifth and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

 

Only 38.5 overs could be played on the rain-hampered second day and Bumrah dominated much of it, first with the bat and then with the ball.

Thanks to his spectacular batting onslaught, England seamer Stuart Broad sent down Test cricket's most expensive over, conceding 35 runs in eight deliveries including a wide and a no-ball.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hits Stuart Broad for a boundary. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

India's stand-in captain then wrecked England's top order with triple strikes and the hosts closed on 84/5, 332 runs behind and needing 133 to avoid follow-on, replying to India's first-innings 416.

Jonny Bairstow was batting on 12 while skipper Ben Stokes was yet to open his account, with England reeling from Bumrah's early strikes.

The seamer breached Alex Lees's (six) defence with a length delivery and had Zak Crawley (nine) and Ollie Pope (10) caught in the slips before rain returned to halt India's charge.

IMAGE: England opener Alex Lees is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Mohammed Shami troubled Joe Root but was unlucky not to be rewarded for his effort.

Aware of the importance of Root's wicket, India wasted a review trying to get him lbw to a Shami delivery which replays confirmed would have sailed over the stumps.

Mohammed Siraj earned India the prize wicket with a rising delivery which Root wanted to cut but ended up being caught behind for 31.

IMAGE: A delighted Jasprit Bumrah after taking the wicket of Ollie Pope. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Jack Leach walked out as the nightwatchman but lasted only five balls before Shami removed him caught behind.

He could have perished in Shami's previous over but Virat Kohli dropped him in the slip.

Earlier, after the touring side had resumed on 338/7, overnight batsman Ravindra Jadeja (104) completed his third Test century before falling to James Anderson who returned figures of 5/60.

Jadeja's 222-run stand with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant dragged India back into the contest after they had slumped to 98/5 on Friday.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England's hopes of restricting India to under 400 were snuffed out by Bumrah who smashed 31 not out off 16 balls.

Broad dismissed Mohammed Shami for his 550th Test wicket before the seamer was mauled by Bumrah, who is leading India after regular skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Yuvi hai ya Bumrah': Sachin showers praise on Bumrah
'Yuvi hai ya Bumrah': Sachin showers praise on Bumrah
Praise for Pant: When in trouble, call the Spiderman!
Praise for Pant: When in trouble, call the Spiderman!
PIX: Rishabh Pant's love affair with England continues
PIX: Rishabh Pant's love affair with England continues
How World No 1 Swiatek's 37-match winning run ended
How World No 1 Swiatek's 37-match winning run ended
PHOTOS: Bumrah wreaks havoc with bat and ball on Day 2
PHOTOS: Bumrah wreaks havoc with bat and ball on Day 2
Wimbledon PIX: World No 1 STUNNED, Halep cruises
Wimbledon PIX: World No 1 STUNNED, Halep cruises
Delhi court sends Zubair to 14-day judicial custody
Delhi court sends Zubair to 14-day judicial custody

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

PHOTOS: Bumrah wreaks havoc with bat and ball on Day 2

PHOTOS: Bumrah wreaks havoc with bat and ball on Day 2

Bumrah batters Broad; breaks Lara's WORLD RECORD

Bumrah batters Broad; breaks Lara's WORLD RECORD

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances