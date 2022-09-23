News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit looked in doubt regarding team selection'

Source: ANI
September 23, 2022 08:30 IST
IMAGE: 'I rate Rohit Sharma as a great captain. He has done well as a captain in the IPL but he looked in doubt regarding team selection during Asia Cup'. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes India are strong contenders to win the ICC T20 World Cup and expectations will be high from the Indian team, especially after key players have found their form.

"There are a lot of expectations as they have a good strong team and with key players returning to form, India should win the finals of the World Cup," Kaif told ANI on Thursday.

 

Kaif said the 'Super sub' rule which BCCI is likely to introduce in the Mushtaq Ali T20 competition is very complicated.

"Not a fan of it. It was implemented some time back and was not a success. It's complicated and difficult for the captain," expressed the former player.

The former Indian batter was in favour of the slow over rate rule, implemented by the ICC in T20 cricket.

"I am a fan of the rule which penalizes teams during the match for their slow over rate by allowing just four fielders outside the 30-yard circle after exceeding the allotted time limit for completion of the innings. Earlier players were fined after the match but this rule allows for the impact to be during the match. The impact was seen during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match and it hurts the captain along with the coach. It then pushes them to improve on this aspect," he said.

Talking about the recent performance of the Indian team and the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Kaif said that he was surprised about the way the Indian captain was confused about the team selection during the Asia Cup.

"I was surprised that the team was not able to figure out a formidable playing eleven in the Asia Cup. I rate Rohit Sharma as a great captain. He has done well as a captain in the IPL but he looked in doubt regarding team selection during Asia Cup. Dinesh Karthik is playing in front of Rishabh Pant at the moment and after Bumrah returns, I think that this is the team that will play in the World Cup," predicted Kaif.

