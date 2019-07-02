This Windies new boy believes the fans will love him

July 02, 2019 17:02 IST

Fabian Allen has played in two games for West Indies at the World Cup – against India and Sri Lanka.

He says he wants the camera to be on him when he is playing as he is a ‘fan-person’.

IMAGE: West Indies' Fabian Allen gets a high-five from Chris Gayle after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in Monday's World Cup match at Chester-Le-Street. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

In only his second game at this ICC men’s cricket World Cup, Fabian Allen hogged the limelight – and the young all-rounder hopes he is now here to stay.

The 24-year-old has been the 12th man for most of the West Indies' World Cup campaign, but made his bow against India last week and got the nod again against Sri Lanka on Monday.

And he made the most of his opportunity, taking a superb catch off his own bowing to dismiss Kusal Mendis in the Sri Lanka innings before smashing 51 off only 32 balls to keep the West Indies' ultimately futile run chase close.

And the off-spinner hopes his patience has paid off as he bids to establish himself in the West Indies first-choice XI moving forward.

“It was a good all-round performance, my second game so I hope I can contribute as much as I can,” he said.

“On the sidelines watching I learned a lot, about how people go about their game, about how people are operating.

“I just have to transfer that into my game and go out there and be Fabian Allen, look to execute and accomplish my goal. That is to give the best I can and make my family proud.

“Once I go on the field I want the camera to be on me. I will do all sorts of stuff to make the cameras on me.

“I will slide around in the field, cheer on everyone. People are going to love me. I am fan-person so they are going to love me.”

When Allen and Nicholas Pooran came together, West Indies looked well set to chase down a World Cup record of 338 at Chester-le-Street.

But a mix-up in the middle saw Allen run out shortly after bringing up his half century - much to his disappointment.

He added: “It was a good innings but unfortunate to get out at the end there. That cost us the game.

“I wanted to give Pooran the support, give him a bit more of the strike but the run out was a disappointing moment.

“It is all about execution, once you have that you can accomplish anything.

“It is always my job to contribute, once I go out there I look to contribute as best I can.

“I am the last batsman in the pavilion, so that changed everything.

“We have batted together at Under-19 and global T20 so we understand each others’ game. We have played the CPL as well back home, I know how to win games.”

Now the West Indies must look for just their second win of the tournament in their final game, against Afghanistan in Leeds on Thursday.

Allen added: “When I go out there, I have a winning mindset. I had a clear mind and a clear plan.

“Once you hold the situation you have to execute the plans you have.

“It is the last game so we are just looking forward to finishing on a high.”

(International Cricket Council)