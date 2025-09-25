BCCI Complains To ICC Against Rauf, Farhan

IMAGE: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his half-century against India during the Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

India has filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures during the two sides' Asia Cup Super 4 game in Dubai on Sunday.

The BCCI filed the complaint against the duo on Wednesday and the ICC is in receipt of the e-mail.

An ICC hearing is expected to take place in case Sahibzada and Rauf deny these allegations in writing. They might have to appear before ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson for a hearing.

In a retaliatory gesture, the Pakistan Cricket Board seems to have lodged an official complaint with the ICC against Suryakumar Yadav for expressing his solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicating his team's victory to the Indian armed forces. His comments came after the September 14 game against Pakistan.

The PCB alleged that Surya's comments are 'political', although technically a complaint needs to be lodged within seven days of the said comment.



During the September 21 match, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted 'Kohli, Kohli' referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at the MCG during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

During Sunday's match, Rauf hurled abuses at Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell and the two youngsters responded with their bats.

Sahibzada, during the same match, celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat as a machine gun prop, something that has been widely criticised.

'That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that,' Farhan told reporters on Monday.

Both Rauf and Sahibzada will have to explain their gestures at the ICC hearing and if they can't convince Richardson, then they could face sanctions as per the ICC code of conduct.

Naqvi posts cryptic Ronaldo video on X

Adding fuel to fire, Asian Cricket Council Chairman and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday posted a slow-motion video of Cristiano Ronaldo on X, where the Portuguese soccer legend is seen gesturing that an aircraft suddenly crashed, something that Rauf indicated on field during Sunday's game.

Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister, is known to make provocative statements against India.