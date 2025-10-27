Rohit returns home after silencing critics in Australia

IMAGE: Screengrab of Rohit Sharma returning at Mumbai airport.

After silencing critics with a vintage display in Australia, Rohit Sharma touched down in Mumbai to a wave of cheers and flashing cameras — a fitting homecoming for a man who turned back the clock with bat in hand.

Fans thronged the airport to catch a glimpse of the 38-year-old, who stopped graciously to sign autographs and pose for selfies before heading home.

Sporting a white cap, black sunglasses, and a casual tee paired with blue trousers, Rohit cut a relaxed figure despite the frenzy around him. One fan, donning a T-shirt emblazoned with Rohit’s image, was in for a special moment — the former skipper paused to sign it and even posed for a quick photo before driving away.

The recently concluded series in Australia showcased the full range of Rohit’s experience and skill. After a rusty single-digit score on Perth’s seaming pitch, the 'Hitman' bounced back with a gritty 73 off 97 balls in Adelaide, before finishing the tour with a magnificent unbeaten 121 off 125 balls in Sydney. Across three ODIs, Rohit amassed 202 runs and reaffirmed his value to India’s batting lineup as they build toward the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Praising Rohit’s clinical finishing, mentor Gautam Gambhir lauded his leadership and composure in the post-match dressing-room talk following India’s nine-wicket win in Sydney.

“With the bat, the partnership between Shubman and Rohit was important, and Rohit and Virat’s stand was outstanding. Special mention to Rohit — another hundred, outstanding, and most importantly, you finished it off,” Gambhir told the players.

Team strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux presented Rohit with the Impact Player of the Series medal, as teammates applauded the veteran’s brilliance.

Reflecting on his century, Rohit said he drew on past experience and a clear game plan.

“I enjoy playing in Australia. It was the perfect day to get a big one and take the team through. I wanted to bat deep and stick to the plan. When you play here, you have to plan and execute well. Everything just clicked perfectly,” he said in a BCCI video.