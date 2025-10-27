Shafali replaces Rawal in India's World Cup squad

IMAGE: Shafali Varma has a golden chance to make her mark on the biggest stage. Photograph: BCCI

In a dramatic twist ahead of the Women’s World Cup semifinal, India have recalled Shafali Verma to the ODI setup after more than a year, following an unfortunate injury to in-form opener Pratika Rawal on Monday.

Rawal, one of India’s standout performers this tournament, twisted her right ankle while fielding against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. The ICC confirmed on Monday that she has been ruled out of the remainder of the event with a knee and ankle injury.

Shafali, 21, now has a golden chance to make her mark on the biggest stage. Known for her fearless strokeplay, the hard-hitting opener last featured in an ODI in September 2024. Despite her modest record of 644 runs in 29 matches at an average of 23, her explosive starts have often set the tone in the T20 format, where she remains a mainstay.

India face defending champions Australia in the semifinal on Thursday, with the final slated for Sunday. Shafali is likely to walk straight into the playing XI as India look to maintain their momentum without their most consistent batter of the tournament.