Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit posts a loved-up pic; gets trolled by Yuvraj

Rohit posts a loved-up pic; gets trolled by Yuvraj

By Rediff Cricket
July 05, 2020 18:00 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Rohit Sharma/Instagram

The camaraderie between Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma was on full display, on Saturday, when the two-time World Cup-winning all-rounder came up with a cheeky response to pull the legs of Team India vice-captain.

Yuvraj came up with a very funny reply after Rohit Sharma uploaded a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and captioned it, "Always hold on to what you love." ‘Hit-Man’ was trying to be romantic, the flamboyant Yuvraj didn't let Rohit getaway.

 

"I love your cheeks can I hold on to them," Yuvraj Singh cheekily wrote. The hilarious comment by the former Punjab batsman left fans in splits.

Yuvraj shares a great relationship with Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh as well. Before she was married to Sharma, Ritika worked as a sports manager. She said in an interview that both Yuvraj and Rohit were her clients back then. Ritika also ties rakhi to Yuvraj.

