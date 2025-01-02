HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 18:01 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's limited presence at practice has fuelled speculation about his availability for the fifth and final Test in Sydney. Photograph: BCCI
 

India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia faces a shakeup.

Amid growing speculation and controversy surrounding the Indian cricket team in Australia, multiple reports indicate that Captain Rohit Sharma will be 'rested' for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The crucial fixture, starting Friday in Sydney, will see ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah lead the side as India aims to level the series 2-2 and retain the prestigious trophy.

As reported by The Indian Express newspaper, Rohit has informed Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chairman of the Selectors Ajit Agarkar about his decision to 'opt out.'

Both Gambhir and Agarkar have reportedly agreed to his request, marking a significant shift in India's lineup for the decisive match.

During match-eve training, Gambhir was seen having intense discussions with Bumrah, possibly prepping the pacer for the Sydney game.

Rohit made only a brief appearance at the nets, batting with side-arm bowlers and skipping routine slip-catching drills. His limited presence at practice fuelled speculation about his availability.

If confirmed, this could mean that Rohit's Boxing Day Test in Melbourne may be his last for India as he might not be part of the plans for the summer tour of England.

In his absence, young talent Shubman Gill, who was dropped for the Melbourne Test, will return to the playing XI. Gill is expected to bat at number three, with K L Rahul opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will retain his spot as wicketkeeper, and Prasidh Krishna will replace the injured Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the finale on Thursday.

When questioned about Rohit's place in the playing XI, Gambhir remained tight-lipped, saying, 'Everything is fine with Rohit. We are going to have a look at the wicket and announce the playing XI tomorrow.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?
Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?
'You Need To Play What The Team Needs'
'You Need To Play What The Team Needs'
'Performance only criteria to be in dressing room'
'Performance only criteria to be in dressing room'
Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?
Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?
'Rohit Should Smash It, Have A Blast'
'Rohit Should Smash It, Have A Blast'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Big Events Of 2025

webstory image 2

5 Facts You Didn't Know About Umrao Jaan

webstory image 3

5 Celebs Who SHOCKED Us!

VIDEOS

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi2:59

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim avoid paps as they return from New Year vacay amid dating rumours0:38

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim avoid paps as they return from New...

Winter Wonderland: The majestic frozen waterfalls of Doda Valleys0:56

Winter Wonderland: The majestic frozen waterfalls of Doda...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD