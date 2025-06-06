Rohit on his father's love for Test cricket

'He appreciates red-ball cricket a lot and was a little disappointed when I announced my retirement.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement on Wednesday, May 7. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's cricketing stalwart Rohit Sharma recently offered a heartfelt tribute to his father, Gurunath Sharma, highlighting the deep-rooted influence he had on his journey as a cricketer.

Reflecting on his upbringing and his father's quiet sacrifices, Rohit shed light on the values that shaped his career and the unwavering support he received from the man who shaped his understanding of the game.

Rohit shared that his father, who once worked for a transport company, played a pivotal role in ensuring that the family never lacked anything.

"My father was very much involved in sacrificing things so that we could have a good life," Rohit recalled at a book launch of The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife, a book written by India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's wife, Puja Pujara.

"He has always been a fan of Test cricket from day one," he added. "He does not like this new age cricket," he noted.

That love for the red-ball game clearly rubbed off on Rohit. Even on the day he set the world alight with his record-breaking 264 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, his father's reaction remained stoic.

"I still remember the day I scored 264 in an ODI," Rohit recounted.

"He was like, 'Okay, well played, well done.' There was no such excitement, despite it being a world record," he said.

In contrast, his father's enthusiasm for Test cricket was unmissable.

"Even if I get a good 30s or 40s or 50s or 60s in Test cricket, he would talk to me in detail. That's the kind of love he had for the game," he noted.

For Rohit, his father's appreciation of the red-ball format made his recent decision to step away from Test cricket an emotional one.

"He has seen me play a lot of cricket with the red ball, obviously. So, he appreciates red-ball cricket a lot and was a little disappointed when I announced my retirement, but he was happy as well at the same time," he said.

Rohit acknowledged his father's lasting impact on his life and career.

"He has played a huge role in where I am today," he added.

On May 7, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket after a career spanning 67 Tests and 11 years. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.