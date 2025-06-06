Will FIDE Take Action Against Carlsen?

Magnus Carlsen banged the table while his game against World Champion D Gukesh was still in progress, an act that violated chess conduct rules.

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen slammed his fist into a table after suffering his first defeat to World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Did former World Champion and Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen bang the playing table while the game against reigning World Champion and Indian GM D Gukesh was in progress at Norway Chess?

Is there a possibility of the International Chess Federation or FIDE's Fair Play Commission or Ethics and Disciplinary Commission taking action against Carlsen?

Yes, to both questions, answered an experienced International Arbiter who has officiated in several top international tournaments.

"Banging the playing table in the playing hall is not allowed. Carlsen's action has brought the game into disrepute. Further the game between Gukesh and Carlsen was in progress when the latter banged the table resulting in the pieces falling down on the board," the International Arbiter not wanting to be quoted told this correspondent.

A game is said to end when the opponent is checkmated or the board position ends in a stalemate or a player resigns or both the players agree for a draw, the International Arbiter remarked.

After Gukesh made his winning move, the 34-year-old Norwegian Carlsen immediately banged the table resulting in the pieces falling down before formally resigning/accepting defeat in the sixth round.

Carlsen then shook hands with Gukesh, stopped the clock and got up from his chair and moved a few steps away. He came back near the playing table and tried to put back a piece on the board unsuccessfully. On his way out Carlsen tapped Gukesh on the shoulders.

On the other hand, 19-year-old Gukesh showed maturity, staying calm and not reacting to the former world champion's show of anger.

"Going by the sequence of the actions, it is clear the game was very much in progress when Carlsen banged the table. From the video it seems Carlsen did not sign the score sheet. All these are not permissible acts inside the playing hall," the International Arbiter added.

Queried about the possible action against Carlsen by the tournament arbiter the International Arbiter said a warning could have been issued.

In the same vein the International Arbiter added: "A decision against a player cannot be taken in a linear manner. One should look at the cause for the table banging. Carlsen was frustrated with his own game. The tournament arbiter has to look at the cause for banging and decide based on the situation."

IMAGE: World Champion D Gukesh turned the tables on Magnus Carlsen to secure a remarkable victory in Round 6 of Norway Chess. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Carlsen's action received support from Indian players and others. The reason being the former world champion slammed the table out of frustration as chess is an intense mental and emotional game.

Thirty years ago Viswanathan Anand faced a banging of pieces and doors by GM Garry Kasparov.

During their PCA World championship match in 1995 Kasparov banged the chess pieces and doors while going out and coming in the playing hall which appeared to unsettle Anand who lost the game.

FIDE's Ethics and Disciplinary Commission recently announced a provisional 60-day suspension of US GM Christopher Yoo, effective May 9, 2025.

This action follows the submission of a second complaint alleging harassment, currently under preliminary review, FIDE said.

The suspension stems from two separate complaints alleging violations of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Code.

Case 5/2025 (A), filed by the United States Chess Federation (USCF), and an additional recent complaint -- whose details and complainant remain confidential due to the sensitive nature of the allegations -- are both under investigation by the EDC.

On November 14, 2024, the US Chess Federation imposed a one-year ban prohibiting Yoo from participating in tournaments under the auspices of USCF.

This sanction also includes a five-year probationary period extending through November 14, 2030.

The action was taken after Yoo assaulted a female videographer after losing a game to GM Fabiano Caruana.

FIDE temporarily suspended Yoo after getting a request from the US Chess Federation and after receipt of a second complaint against him for harassment.

There is a possibility of FIDE's Fair Play Commission or the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission to take note of Carlsen banging the table against Gukesh and amend its code of conduct for players-dos and don'ts.

What will FIDE do is the big question?

On the other hand, the All India Chess Federation can also write to FIDE about the table banging episode and steps to be taken to bring such incidents to an end, the International Arbiter said.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff