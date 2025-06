IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni goes casual as he takes his classic Kawasaki KH250 out for a spin. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Magic Mahi/X

Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is chilling post IPL.

The 42-year-old Thala was clicked going for a bike ride on the streets of Ranchi.

A bike enthusiast, the former Indian captain was snapped taking one from his collection, an old-school Kawasaki, out for a spin.

The CSK icon is certainly enjoying his time away from cricket.